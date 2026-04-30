Alphabet posts 63% cloud revenue jump, Google AI draws clients
Business
Alphabet just posted a massive 63% jump in cloud revenue last quarter, leaving Amazon and Microsoft trailing.
The big driver? Google's advanced AI tools, which are attracting more clients and powering this surge.
Alphabet boosts spending for $700B AI
With everyone racing to invest in artificial intelligence, Google is now a key player in the industry's $700 billion AI push in 2026.
To keep up, Alphabet is boosting its capital spending, showing just how serious companies are about staying ahead in the AI game.