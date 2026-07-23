Alphabet posts strong Q2 2026 as AI drives revenue growth
Google's parent company, Alphabet, just posted a strong Q2 for 2026. Thanks to heavy investments in AI, revenue jumped 24% from last year, and Google Cloud soared with an 82% growth.
Sundar Pichai says AI is powering upgrades across Search, YouTube, and the Gemini platform.
Gemini hits 950 million users, enterprise adoption
The Gemini app now has a massive 950 million monthly users, and Google's AI APIs are handling 22 billion tokens per minute, way up from last quarter.
Gemini Enterprise is being used by 90% of Fortune 100 companies as more businesses turn to Google for security.
Pichai also shared that Gemini 3.5 Pro is in testing now, with work on the next-generation Gemini 4 already underway.
Integrating Gemini into everything from Search to Android remains a top priority for Google going forward.