Alphabet raises 2026 spending to $205 billion for AI cloud

Even with billions spent recently, Ashkenazi admitted supply can't keep up with demand yet, hinting at even bigger investments coming in 2027.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud's revenue soared 82% this quarter (to $24.8 billion), thanks mostly to the rise of Gemini Enterprise, now used by nearly 90% of Fortune 100 companies.

Alphabet's also teaming up with Meta and Blackstone, plus selling its own TPU chips, to strengthen its AI game even further.