Alphabet raises 2026 spending to $205 billion for AI cloud
Alphabet (Google's parent company) just bumped up its 2026 spending plans to as much as $205 billion, aiming to supercharge its AI and cloud services.
CFO Anat Ashkenazi explained on the July 22 earnings call that this extra cash will help boost computing power for all those in-demand AI projects and keep Google Cloud competitive.
Google Cloud revenue soars 82%
Even with billions spent recently, Ashkenazi admitted supply can't keep up with demand yet, hinting at even bigger investments coming in 2027.
Meanwhile, Google Cloud's revenue soared 82% this quarter (to $24.8 billion), thanks mostly to the rise of Gemini Enterprise, now used by nearly 90% of Fortune 100 companies.
Alphabet's also teaming up with Meta and Blackstone, plus selling its own TPU chips, to strengthen its AI game even further.