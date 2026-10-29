Alphabet readies Q3 results, revenue expected at $128.2B, investors nervous

Alphabet is set to spending this year, with capital expenses rising 130% in the third quarter to $55.2 billion, potentially topping $200 billion annually, according to FactSet.

On the bright side, Google Cloud is expected to grow by 90%, helping it close in on Amazon and Microsoft.

While analysts still see Google as an AI leader, they say the competition is heating up fast, especially from OpenAI and Anthropic, so Google will need some smart moves to stay ahead.