Alphabet revenue rises 22% to $109.9B on AI investments
Business
Alphabet (Google's parent company) just posted a 22% revenue boost for early 2026, hitting $109.9 billion.
The surge comes from heavy investments in AI tech and a full-stack strategy that seems to be paying off.
Google Cloud up 63% to $20B
Google Search got smarter with new AI features, growing its revenue by 19%.
Subscriptions like YouTube Premium and Google One now have 350 million paid subscriptions.
On top of that, Google Cloud shot up 63% to $20 billion as more businesses tapped into its AI infrastructure.
Alphabet also ramped up spending on AI and cloud tech, at $35.7 billion this quarter, to keep the momentum going.