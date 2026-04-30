Alphabet revenue rises 22% to $109.9B on AI investments

Google Cloud up 63% to $20B

Google Search got smarter with new AI features, growing its revenue by 19%.

Subscriptions like YouTube Premium and Google One now have 350 million paid subscriptions.

On top of that, Google Cloud shot up 63% to $20 billion as more businesses tapped into its AI infrastructure.

Alphabet also ramped up spending on AI and cloud tech, at $35.7 billion this quarter, to keep the momentum going.