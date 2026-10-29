Alphabet stock drops over 13%, investors favor cash-disciplined AI giants

Alphabet (Google's parent company) just took a big hit: its stock dropped more than 13%, wiping out roughly $500 billion in value.

The reason? Investors are starting to prefer tech giants that keep a close eye on their cash while investing in AI.

Microsoft, for example, has $18.6 billion in free cash flow, and Oracle's stock jumped after it planned to put a ceiling on external financing.

Meanwhile, Alphabet spent 121.4% of its operating cash flow on new projects, more than it actually brought in.