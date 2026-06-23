Alphabet stock falls 7% risking $270 billion in value
Google's parent company, Alphabet, just took a big hit: its stock dropped 7% on Monday, threatening to erase some $270 billion in value.
The shakeup came after two major AI experts left: John Jumper joined Anthropic, and Noam Shazeer moved to OpenAI.
Their departures have definitely caught the attention of investors and tech watchers.
Google faces talent retention risk
Losing Jumper and Shazeer has sparked real worries about whether Google can keep its best minds in the fast-moving world of AI.
Analysts say this could slow down innovation at Google, especially with rivals like Meta and Amazon experiencing losses, and new competition from cheaper Chinese AI models.
Plus, Alphabet plans to spend up to $190 billion on AI this fiscal year, making investors nervous about profits.