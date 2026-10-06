Alphabet to buy nuclear power for AI from Constellation Energy
Business
Google's parent company, Alphabet, is about to sign a deal worth $1 billion or more with Constellation Energy to buy nuclear power.
This move is all about keeping up with the massive energy needs of AI and making sure that power comes from carbon-free sources.
Tech companies lock in nuclear power
Google isn't alone: tech companies are racing to lock in greener energy.
In 2025, Google teamed up with NextEra Energy to restart a nuclear plant in Iowa, and just last month made another deal for upgrades at two more plants.
Constellation has also worked with Amazon and Microsoft, showing how big tech is betting on nuclear for a more sustainable future.