Google parent Alphabet being added to Dow Jones stock index
What's the story
Google's parent company, Alphabet, will be added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index from June 29. The change was announced by S&P Global earlier today. Alphabet will replace Verizon in this prestigious index. This is the first major change since 2024 when NVIDIA and Sherwin-Williams replaced Dow and Intel respectively.
Portfolio expansion
Alphabet's diverse portfolio justifies its inclusion
Alphabet's diverse portfolio spans advertising, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), hardware, autonomous mobility, healthcare technology, and media distribution. S&P Global said adding Alphabet will broaden and strengthen the DJIA's exposure to these dynamic areas of the US economy. The company also noted its larger market capitalization and share price make it a more representative Communication Services constituent in the DJIA.
Market representation
Stock performance amid talent departures
The addition of Alphabet to the DJIA is a strategic move by S&P Dow Jones Indices, as CNBC says the average is seeking to reflect market activity related to AI, cloud, and advertising. The change comes at a time when Alphabet's stock has been volatile due to high-profile talent departures but is still up over 10% in 2026.
Tech boost
Tech representation grows with Alphabet in DJIA
Alphabet's inclusion in the DJIA will also boost its tech representation. The company's shares are about seven times pricier than Verizon's and have risen over 10% this year. By joining the likes of Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and NVIDIA in the DJIA club, Alphabet ensures that tech has a bigger voice in tracking US's biggest companies' performance.