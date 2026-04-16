Alphabet's SpaceX stake trimmed after xAI merger still $100 billion
Business
Google's parent company, Alphabet, is about to score a massive payday thanks to its early bet on SpaceX.
Even after a recent merger with xAI trimmed its stake to around 5%, Google LLC's stake is still worth about $100 billion as SpaceX gears up for a public debut that could value the company at $2 trillion.
SpaceX IPO could raise $75 billion
SpaceX's IPO, expected in June 2026, could raise up to $75 billion, making it the biggest ever.
Elon Musk, who owns about 40% of SpaceX, might even become the world's first trillionaire.
For Alphabet, its investment has already boosted profits by $8 billion in Q1 2025 and could make it an even bigger player in the space industry.