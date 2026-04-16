Alphabet's SpaceX stake trimmed after xAI merger still $100 billion

SpaceX IPO could raise $75 billion

SpaceX's IPO, expected in June 2026, could raise up to $75 billion, making it the biggest ever.

Elon Musk, who owns about 40% of SpaceX, might even become the world's first trillionaire.

For Alphabet, its investment has already boosted profits by $8 billion in Q1 2025 and could make it an even bigger player in the space industry.