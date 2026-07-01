AlphaGrep to launch 6 mutual funds starting July 6

Bhautik Ambani targets ₹300 billion AUM

CEO Bhautik Ambani says they want to address the gaps in India's nearly $900 billion mutual fund industry by investing across stocks, bonds, and commodities.

With $1.5 billion managed globally (and $200 million in India), they're aiming for ₹300 billion AUM over three to five years by adding flexi-cap, mid-cap, and arbitrage funds.

Plus, their AI tools for distributors are already being used by more than 400 partners, so they're betting big on tech to make investing smarter.