AlphaGrep to launch 6 mutual funds starting July 6
AlphaGrep Investment Management is set to launch six mutual funds over the next 18 months, kicking things off with a multi-asset fund on July 6.
Their new arm, AlphaGrep Investment Management, will focus on active quant strategies, basically combining smart human decisions with AI and data models, to try and stand out in the market.
Bhautik Ambani targets ₹300 billion AUM
CEO Bhautik Ambani says they want to address the gaps in India's nearly $900 billion mutual fund industry by investing across stocks, bonds, and commodities.
With $1.5 billion managed globally (and $200 million in India), they're aiming for ₹300 billion AUM over three to five years by adding flexi-cap, mid-cap, and arbitrage funds.
Plus, their AI tools for distributors are already being used by more than 400 partners, so they're betting big on tech to make investing smarter.