Alpine Texworld launches IPO from Tuesday to raise ₹126cr

Alpine Texworld Ahmedabad plant boosts efficiency

The new Ahmedabad facility is set to boost how much, and how efficiently, Alpine Texworld can produce.

Sandeep Santkumar Agrawal, the company's promoter, chairman and managing director, shared that this move will make its manufacturing process even stronger by adding more automation and using renewable energy.

He also pointed out that its strategic location helps it stay competitive in the market.