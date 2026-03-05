Altman takes dig at Anthropic over military contracts
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took a subtle shot at rival Anthropic, saying it would be "harmful for society" if tech companies ditched democratic norms just because they disagreed with the people in power.
This comes as both firms clash over how to handle government contracts and the ethics of AI.
Altman argues governments should have final say
Altman argued that governments—not private companies—should have the final say to protect democracy.
This was likely in response to Anthropic turning down a Pentagon deal over military concerns, while OpenAI accepted it but added some ethical guardrails.
Tensions between the 2 companies are rising
Tensions aren't just between companies—Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei recently criticized OpenAI's Pentagon deal and accused Altman of lying about being a peacemaker.
He suggested OpenAI cares more about keeping employees happy than real safety.
Who is Sam Altman?
Altman is CEO of OpenAI. He has discussed governance and ethics around AI.