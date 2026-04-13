Aluminium prices touch 4-year high today: Here we decode why

Aluminium prices have hit a four-year high, surging by as much as 2% in London . The spike is mainly due to supply shortages triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The US military has announced plans to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could further disrupt shipments and exacerbate these supply issues.

Market reaction Prices surge amid geopolitical tensions The failure of US-Iran negotiations in Pakistan over the weekend has unraveled a brief bout of market optimism. This is because most other base metals have remained flat or weakened during this period. The global aluminium market is facing major stress, as indicated by a 37% jump in cash contracts over those for delivery in three months on the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Price fluctuations Metal prices in London As of 2:05pm Shanghai time, aluminium on the LME had risen by 1.3% to $3,545.50 a ton. Copper also saw a slight increase of 0.1%, reaching $12,857 per ton while zinc dipped slightly by the same percentage. Iron ore futures in Singapore climbed by 0.8%, showing how different metals are responding to these market changes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

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Gold market Gold prices fall too Gold prices have also been affected by these geopolitical developments. The precious metal fell by as much as 2.2%, dropping below $4,650 an ounce and also erasing last week's gains.

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