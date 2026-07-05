Aluminium industry seeks tighter scrap import rules to protect investments

Investment threat

AAI warns of investment risks

The AAI has written to the Prime Minister's Office, expressing concerns over the rising imports of substandard scrap. They argue that these imports could pose a threat to investments worth over ₹3 lakh crore. The association also highlighted how their capacity has doubled from 2 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 4.2 MTPA in the last decade, making them one of the largest producers globally after China.