Aluminum prices hit $3,000/tonne for the 1st time since 2022 Business Jan 02, 2026

Aluminum prices have climbed to around $3,000 per ton as of January 2026—driven by China's limits on smelting and new emission rules.

Analyst surveys, including Consensus Economics and the World Bank, suggest prices could average $2,700 this year and might even climb as high as $3,200.

That's a big leap from the sub-$2,000 days seen not long ago.