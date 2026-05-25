Why aluminum prices are hitting record highs

Aluminum prices are hitting multi-year highs, with the London Metal Exchange (LME) trading at over $3,600 per ton and the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) hovering around ₹390/kg. The price surge is largely attributed to structural changes rather than temporary factors. Unlike previous cycles where rising prices quickly led to increased production, today's aluminum supply is less responsive due to stricter environmental regulations and high energy costs.

Market dynamics Understanding structural changes in the market The current aluminum price rally is not due to sudden supply shocks or extraordinary demand spikes. Instead, it reflects a gradual tightening in the global market. Even moderate demand growth can push prices higher due to inflexible supply. The market has effectively entered a structural deficit phase, where small imbalances between supply and demand have an outsized impact on prices.

Global trends Global supply-demand dynamics Aluminum demand is steadily growing, driven by electric vehicles, renewable energy, and infrastructure development. However, supply growth is lagging due to production constraints and high energy costs. The global market is likely to remain in deficit through 2026, supporting elevated price levels. While bauxite availability remains stable globally, alumina processing and logistics face bottlenecks that further tighten supply.

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Cost factors Impact of energy costs on production Energy costs are a major driver of aluminum production, with electricity accounting for nearly 40% of total production expenses. Rising crude oil and natural gas prices have increased power tariffs globally, especially in fossil fuel-dependent regions. This has led to smelter shutdowns and reduced operating capacity, particularly in Europe. Ongoing geopolitical tensions are also adding volatility to aluminum markets by raising concerns about supply chain stability.

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Market influences Currency dynamics and inventory levels Currency dynamics also play a crucial role in aluminum pricing. A weaker US dollar usually supports commodity prices by making them cheaper globally, while a stronger dollar tends to put downward pressure. On the domestic front, a weaker Indian rupee increases import costs and supports higher local prices, even if global prices remain stable. Low inventory levels on major exchanges such as LME have also declined sharply, reflecting tight supply conditions.