Hub to run on renewable energy

The hub will run entirely on renewable energy—think solar, wind, and pumped storage—so it's aiming for zero carbon emissions.

The first two phases should hit 350MW by 2028 and full strength by 2030. The full 1GW buildout is expected to be powered by around 500,000 high-performance chips.

AM Group says this platform will support global tech companies, research labs, enterprises and sovereign AI initiatives.

As Anil Chalamalasetty puts it, "valorising electron agents into intelligent tokens."