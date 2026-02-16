AM Group's $25B AI compute hub in India
AM Group is building a massive $25 billion AI compute hub in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026, this project promises thousands of high-skilled jobs and aims to pull in big foreign investment.
With a one-gigawatt capacity, it's set to become one of the largest AI facilities in the country.
Hub to run on renewable energy
The hub will run entirely on renewable energy—think solar, wind, and pumped storage—so it's aiming for zero carbon emissions.
The first two phases should hit 350MW by 2028 and full strength by 2030. The full 1GW buildout is expected to be powered by around 500,000 high-performance chips.
AM Group says this platform will support global tech companies, research labs, enterprises and sovereign AI initiatives.
As Anil Chalamalasetty puts it, "valorising electron agents into intelligent tokens."
India's AI gold rush
India's seeing an AI gold rush: Reliance is investing $11B, Tata is putting in $7B, and L&T has $3B lined up for their own centers.
But AM Group's all-renewable approach sets them apart from the crowd—and could give them an edge as global tech giants race to build India's digital future.