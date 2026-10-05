AM Intelligence backed by Greenko founders orders 20,000 NVIDIA GPUs
AM Intelligence (AMI), backed by Greenko's founders, just ordered 20,000 NVIDIA GPUs for a massive $4 billion.
The goal? To boost their computing power with 70 MW capacity, while the world faces a chip shortage.
It's a big move aimed at leveling up AI and data capabilities.
AM Intelligence plans $26B investment
AMI isn't stopping there. They're planning to add another 300 MW in the next 15 months, with total investments reaching $26 billion.
They want all this new tech powered by clean energy from AM Green and Greenko.
Plus, they've got their eyes set on building huge AI hubs (like a planned 1-GW center in Uttar Pradesh by 2030) to help India lead in advanced computing.
AMI India compute boost 2027
AMI is set to give India its biggest compute boost yet by the second quarter of 2027.
It's all part of their push for sustainable tech growth and making sure India keeps up in the global AI race.