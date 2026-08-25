AM Intelligence orders 9,000 NVIDIA NVL72 systems for Hyderabad
Business
AM Intelligence (AMI), part of AM Group, just ordered 9,000 NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 systems for a new AI facility in Hyderabad.
Set to arrive by early 2027, these systems will power one of Asia's first advanced AI clusters, capable of running trillion-parameter models and making AI operations much cheaper than before.
AMI plans over $8B compute network
This Hyderabad project is just the start. AMI is rolling out over $8 billion plan to build a massive compute network across India, the US Finland, and Malaysia.
The goal? Five gigawatts of cutting-edge data centers with high-tech cooling for next-gen chips.
For now, Hyderabad will launch with the first 30 megawatts of AI computing power as AMI leans on its energy expertise to fuel this big move into AI.