AM Intelligence seeks $3 billion to buy NVIDIA AI chips
Business
AM Intelligence is trying to raise up to $3 billion (think bonds, bank loans, and even a $300 million advance from future customers) to buy NVIDIA's latest AI chips.
It's a big move that highlights just how much cash companies are pouring into next-generation artificial intelligence.
KPMG forecasts $90B India data centers
This funding push follows AM Intelligence's earlier $8 billion plan to bring NVIDIA's Vera Rubin chips to Asia, aiming for a 1-gigawatt computing hub in Hyderabad.
With a KPMG report released in July predicting an estimated $90 billion in investment opportunity across India's data center value chain by fiscal year 2035, it looks like the race for powerful AI infrastructure is only getting started.