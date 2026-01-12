Next Article
Amagi Media Labs bags ₹805cr from top investors ahead of IPO
Business
Amagi Media Labs, a big name in deep-tech and SaaS, just secured ₹805 crore from anchor investors before its IPO launches on January 13.
The company plans to raise a total of ₹1,789 crore to boost its tech and expand globally.
Leading the charge were SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, and HDFC Mutual Fund.
Why this matters
This is the first major deep-tech SaaS IPO in India's private sector this year.
Shares were picked up by 42 anchor investors—including big global names like Goldman Sachs—at ₹361 each.
The IPO closes on January 16, and all that fresh funding is set to power Amagi's next phase of tech innovation and growth.