Amagi Media Labs eyes nearly $1bn valuation with January IPO

Started in 2008, Amagi helps broadcasters and streaming platforms manage live production, channel creation, content distribution, and ad monetization—primarily powered by Amazon Web Services. The company recently bounced back financially too: it posted a profit of ₹6.47 crore for the six months ending September 2025 after being in the red last year.

Other details

IPO shares are priced between ₹343-361 each, putting Amagi's estimated market cap at about ₹7,810 crore if fully subscribed.

Anchor bidding opens January 12; public subscription runs from January 13-16 with allotment set for January 19.

Most of the funds will go into boosting tech and cloud infrastructure, while some will support future growth plans.