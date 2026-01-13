Amagi Media Labs IPO: Day 1 sees muted response

Amagi Media Labs kicked off its IPO but saw a pretty quiet first day—only 5% of shares were subscribed by the afternoon. The company is looking to raise ₹1,789 crore in total, with ₹816 crore from new shares and ₹973 crore from existing shareholders selling their stake.

Who showed interest (and who didn't) Retail investors stepped up with a 22% subscription, but big institutional players barely participated—non-institutional at just 2%, and QIBs at zero.

The gray market premium also dropped sharply to ₹16 (down from ₹37), showing investors are cautious given the current market mood.

What does Amagi actually do? Amagi builds cloud-based software that helps streamers and content creators manage, distribute, and make money from video across platforms like connected TVs.

They work with over 400 content providers globally.

Financially, revenue grew at a 31% CAGR between FY23 and FY25 to reach ₹1,162 crore, and they turned profitable in the first half of FY26.