Amagi Media Labs trims IPO size, targets $869 million valuation Business Jan 08, 2026

Amagi Media Labs is hitting the public markets with a ₹1,788.62 crore IPO—down from its earlier plan.

Shares are priced at ₹343-₹361 each, pegging the company's value at just over $869 million (a drop from its $1.4 billion mark in 2022).

The offer includes both new shares and a sale by existing investors.