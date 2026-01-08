Amagi Media Labs trims IPO size, targets $869 million valuation
Amagi Media Labs is hitting the public markets with a ₹1,788.62 crore IPO—down from its earlier plan.
Shares are priced at ₹343-₹361 each, pegging the company's value at just over $869 million (a drop from its $1.4 billion mark in 2022).
The offer includes both new shares and a sale by existing investors.
What does Amagi actually do?
Since 2008, Amagi has helped broadcasters and streamers manage and monetize video channels across platforms like Connected TV and OTT services.
Their cloud-based tools handle everything from live production to prepping content for digital distribution, with increasing investments in artificial intelligence, which Amagi sees as a key driver for its cloud streaming and advertising business.
Key dates & what's next
The IPO opens for subscription on January 13 and closes January 16, 2026 (anchor investors get a head start on January 12).
In FY25, Amagi pulled in ₹1,162 crore revenue while narrowing losses.
About ₹550 crore from the IPO will go toward tech upgrades; the rest is set aside for expansion and general needs.