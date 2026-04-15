Amazon Ads India adopts generative AI, says Girish Prabhu
Business
Amazon Ads India is shaking up how brands make and run ads by using generative AI, says Girish Prabhu, the company's vice president.
Instead of relying on big creative teams or outside agencies, brands can now quickly create and test ad versions themselves, making campaigns faster and more affordable.
Amazon Ads India shifts to full-funnel
To cut through the clutter, Amazon Ads is moving to a "full-funnel" approach, basically connecting awareness, consideration, and purchase in one smooth system that puts real business results first.
Prabhu shared that content-commerce formats are already making it easier for shoppers to go from discovering a product to buying it.
As Amazon Ads hits its 10th year in India, it's doubling down on these integrated, outcome-driven strategies.