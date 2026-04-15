Amazon Ads India adopts generative AI, says Girish Prabhu

Amazon Ads India shifts to full-funnel

To cut through the clutter, Amazon Ads is moving to a "full-funnel" approach, basically connecting awareness, consideration, and purchase in one smooth system that puts real business results first.

Prabhu shared that content-commerce formats are already making it easier for shoppers to go from discovering a product to buying it.

As Amazon Ads hits its 10th year in India, it's doubling down on these integrated, outcome-driven strategies.