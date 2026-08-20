Amazon Ads study shows AI boosts growth for Indian SMBs
AI is making a real difference for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India, according to a new Amazon Ads study.
Nearly nine in 10 SMBs say AI tools are opening up fresh ways to reach people: think channels, audiences or formats that previously felt out of reach, including streaming TV.
Three-quarters said AI-enabled advertising had supported business growth, and many feel that easier tools are helping them get more creative with campaigns.
Indian Amazon advertisers adopt streaming TV
AI adoption among Indian Amazon advertisers grew 77% year over year, with a 62% spike in ad creatives in just the first quarter.
Streaming TV, once considered inaccessible because of cost, high minimum spending requirements and complexity, is now helping them boost brand awareness and find new customers, even beyond India.
Plus, tools like Amazon's Seller Assistant are making it easier for SMBs to go global while still keeping business owners in control of their campaigns.