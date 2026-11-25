Amazon aims for $80B e-commerce exports from India by 2030
Amazon is aiming big: it wants to reach $80 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2030.
Through its "Amazon Global Selling" program, launched in 2015, Indian sellers have already shipped over one billion products worldwide and brought in $27 billion so far.
Over 240,000 local exporters are now reaching customers across the globe thanks to this initiative.
Indian exporters join Amazon up 20%
The past year saw a 20% jump in Indian exporters joining the program, with strong demand coming from places like the US the UK Germany, and Canada.
Apparel and home were standouts, growing by 23% and 30%, respectively.
Amazon is also rolling out new efforts like a rug-focused cluster project in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, plus partnerships with textile councils to help even more Indian products go global.