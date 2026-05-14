Amazon announces Selling Partner Services layoffs after 30,000 cuts
Business
Amazon just announced new layoffs in its Selling Partner Services unit, the group that helps third-party sellers get set up and manage their accounts.
An Amazon spokesperson said only a "small number" of people were affected, but it's the latest move after roughly 30,000 positions were cut companywide over the past six months.
Andy Jassy's Amazon embraces AI automation
Under CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon's been all about streamlining and efficiency lately.
The company is investing big in AI to automate tasks across retail, logistics, and advertising, which has some employees worried about job security.
This mix of job cuts and tech upgrades isn't just an Amazon thing; it's part of a bigger trend as tech companies everywhere try to do more with less using automation.