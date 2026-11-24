Amazon Autos expands to 35 brands since December 2024 launch
Amazon Autos has seriously ramped up since its December 2024 launch with Hyundai: now you can browse cars from 35 different brands, including new rides from Audi, Cadillac, and Kia.
All of the brands with new vehicles also list used or certified pre-owned inventory, and 21 other makes round out the used side, showing just how much Amazon is shaking up online car shopping.
Amazon Autos reduces dealer setup time
Instead of selling cars itself, Amazon Autos connects you directly with dealerships and has made the dealer sign-up process way faster, setup time is down by over 85%.
Dealer reputation and customer reviews are key to getting listed.
Amazon's move makes car buying more flexible for everyone.