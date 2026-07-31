Amazon beats revenue and earnings estimates as shares jump
Business
Amazon just had a strong quarter, and Wall Street noticed: its stock shot up over 9% in after-hours trading on Thursday.
The company pulled in $200.61 billion in revenue (way above the $196.47 billion expected) and posted earnings of $5.75 per share, which the company noted was not comparable with estimates.
AWS 37% growth, 2026 spending raised
Amazon Web Services (AWS) was a major driver with 37% revenue growth (its fastest since 2021) even as rivals like Google Cloud grew even faster.
To keep up with demand for AI and pricier memory chips, Amazon raised its 2026 spending forecast to $220 billion.
Still, not everything was rosy: free cash flow was a negative $7.6 billion this quarter, down from last year's positive $18.2 billion.