Amazon Black Friday cuts Kate Spade accessories up to 52%
Amazon's Black Friday sale is here, and Kate Spade fans are in luck; accessories start at just $22, with discounts reaching up to 52%.
From leather totes, chain-strap bags, sneakers, and jewelry, there's a lot to choose from if you're looking to refresh your style or pick up some holiday gifts.
K as in Kate shoes $119
Some highlights: the K as in Kate Runner sneakers drop to $119 (from $198),
Penni Loafer are also $119 (was $198),
the Deco Chain Crossbody Bag is now $125 (down from $258),
and the roomy Maise Carryall goes for $254 (originally $448).