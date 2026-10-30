Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says Meta's Muse adds little value

Instead of relying on outside tools, Amazon is doubling down on its own AI.

Jassy shared that over 400 million shoppers used Alexa over the past year, a huge 570% jump.

He also mentioned that people still prefer browsing directly on retailer sites rather than through third-party AIs.

The competition is heating up, with Amazon even blocking Meta's Muse from its platform as both companies race to lead in online shopping tech.