Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says Meta's Muse adds little value
Business
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy didn't hold back during the latest earnings call, saying Meta's AI shopping assistant just isn't cutting it.
He pointed out that tools like Meta's Muse haven't made online shopping any easier, and most people simply don't use them because they don't add much value.
Amazon doubles down on its AI
Instead of relying on outside tools, Amazon is doubling down on its own AI.
Jassy shared that over 400 million shoppers used Alexa over the past year, a huge 570% jump.
He also mentioned that people still prefer browsing directly on retailer sites rather than through third-party AIs.
The competition is heating up, with Amazon even blocking Meta's Muse from its platform as both companies race to lead in online shopping tech.