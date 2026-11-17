Amazon contests 1st North American union contract in Delta, BC
Amazon is fighting a new union contract at its Delta, British Columbia, warehouse, the first ever for the company in North America.
The deal, set by an arbitrator and running through 2029, covers pay, schedules, layoffs, and benefits for more than 700 workers.
Amazon says it's unfair because employees didn't get to vote on it and there's already a push to decertify the union.
Contract mandates union membership and dues
Union efforts kicked off in 2024 and were certified last year after labor officials found Amazon tried to block organizing by hiring extra staff.
Now, Amazon wants the courts to pause the contract while workers decide if they want to keep the union.
The new agreement also requires all workers to join the union and pay dues, which could impact take-home pay, a big point of debate as Amazon continues its broader fight against unions.