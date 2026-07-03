Amazon Data Services signs 17-year, 4-acre Powai lease with L&T

Lease includes 2-year rent-free, 72cr premium

The lease starts at ₹69 lakh per acre each month, bumps up three percent every year, and comes with a two-year rent-free period plus a ₹72 crore premium.

With this deal, AWS now holds 13.5 acres in Powai.

It fits into their massive investment plan: after CEO Andy Jassy met PM Modi in June, AWS committed $48 billion between 2026 and 2030 to build more data centers and ramp up AI infrastructure across India.