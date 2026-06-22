Amazon declares water positive in India a year early

Amazon to invest $35B in India

India faces a tough water crisis, with only 4% of the world's freshwater but 18% of the population.

Amazon's Indian data centers now run without using water for cooling, which helps even more.

Despite these challenges, Amazon plans to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030, and Amazon Web Services plans to invest about $8.2 billion in Maharashtra, while other tech giants like Microsoft and Google are also ramping up their investments here.