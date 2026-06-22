Amazon declares water positive in India a year early
Amazon just announced it's officially water positive in India, meaning it gives back more water to local communities than it uses across its offices, warehouses, and data centers.
This achievement came a year ahead of schedule, thanks to smart moves like reducing water use at its sites and supporting projects for watershed restoration and efficient irrigation.
Amazon to invest $35B in India
India faces a tough water crisis, with only 4% of the world's freshwater but 18% of the population.
Amazon's Indian data centers now run without using water for cooling, which helps even more.
Despite these challenges, Amazon plans to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030, and Amazon Web Services plans to invest about $8.2 billion in Maharashtra, while other tech giants like Microsoft and Google are also ramping up their investments here.