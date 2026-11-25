Amazon delivery drone crashes into Huntington Woods garage, FAA investigating
An Amazon delivery drone crashed into a garage in Huntington Woods, Michigan, after clipping a fiber-optic cable on its way back from dropping off shampoo.
The November 20 mishap also left the drone tangled in power lines, but thankfully no one was hurt.
Now, the Federal Aviation Administration is looking into what went wrong.
NTSB weighing investigation, Amazon recovers drone
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is deciding whether it will launch an investigation.
Amazon and DTE Energy quickly recovered the drone, and Amazon offered to cover garage repairs plus gave the homeowner a $100 gift card.
This isn't Prime Air's first hiccup. Similar crashes in Arizona and Texas are raising questions about how ready we are for widespread drone deliveries.