Amazon deploys over 1 million warehouse robots amid workforce shift

These new robots don't just help out: they actually set the pace, which can make job security feel a bit shaky for workers.

Experts like Prof. Brad Greenwood point out that robots could reduce demand for human labor and weaken workers' bargaining power.

Some labor advocates worry that Amazon's focus on tech may overshadow worker safety, even though automation can shift that high-risk task away from the worker.

The robots help decrease friction and increase speed, but the debate is far from settled.