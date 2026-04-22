How Amazon will stop sale of fake products in India

E-commerce giant Amazon is intensifying its efforts to fight against the sale of counterfeit products in India. The firm has announced the expansion of its Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) to the country. The unit will work closely with brands, sellers, and authorities to prevent the listing and sale of fake goods.

Operational focus Protecting Indian consumers from counterfeit products Kebaru Smith, Director and Associate General Counsel at Amazon's CCU, said India is a key market with a fast-growing e-commerce sector. He stressed the need to protect Indian consumers from counterfeit products. Smith also revealed that almost half of Amazon's nearly 1.7 million sellers in India are micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), many of which are based in tier-2 and tier-3 markets.

Global reach Legal actions against bad actors Since its inception in 2020, the CCU has taken legal action against over 32,000 bad actors across 14 countries. In 2025 alone, Amazon's legal actions led to the shutdown of more than 100 websites facilitating fake reviews and scams. Smith emphasized that as they bring the CCU model to Indian consumers, they expect success in partnership with CBI and other law enforcement agencies through civil suits against these offenders.

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