Amazon expands NVIDIA GPU order above 3 million for AWS
Business
Amazon is going all in on AI, bumping its NVIDIA GPU order from more than 1 million to more than 3 million units.
These powerful chips, Blackwell Ultra, Rubin, and Rubin Ultra, will land in AWS data centers between 2027 and 2028.
The reason? AI demand is exploding, and Amazon wants to stay ahead of the curve.
NVIDIA says demand exceeded expectations
NVIDIA says, "demand has exceeded those expectations," hinting this deal could be worth tens of billions.
Beyond just GPUs, Amazon will also use NVIDIA's Vera CPUs, robotics technology, and Nemotron family of open models to boost both AWS cloud services and warehouse operations.
At the same time, Amazon is working on its own AI chips like Trainium and Amazon's Arm-built Graviton CPU to rely less on outside suppliers.