Amazon Great Freedom Sale starts August 7 with big discounts
Business
Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is back on August 7, shortly before Independence Day.
Expect big discounts across smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and Amazon devices, even though the exact deals are still under wraps.
The event promises plenty of ways to save and some cool new promotions.
HDFC 10% ICICI 5% deals
If you've got an HDFC Bank credit card or use EasyEMI, you'll score a 10% instant discount.
Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cardholders get 5% unlimited savings.
There are also no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on select items.
Look out for special campaigns like Top 100 Deals, Blockbuster Deals, limited-time 8pm Deals, and extra cash back rewards up to ₹2,000 if you use Amazon Pay.