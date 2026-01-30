Amazon in talks to invest $50B in OpenAI

OpenAI , a company currently worth $500 billion, is looking for another $100 billion in funding. The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon may invest at least $50 billion as part of this record-breaking round. If successful, the funding could push OpenAI's valuation to a staggering $830 billion.

Negotiation details Amazon CEO leads negotiations with OpenAI The negotiations are being led by Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy and OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman. Along with Amazon, sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and SoftBank are also said to be in talks for this funding round. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of Q1 2026.

Business relationship Amazon's existing ties with OpenAI competitor Anthropic The potential partnership between Amazon and OpenAI is interesting, given Amazon's existing relationship with Anthropic, an OpenAI competitor. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the main cloud and training provider for Anthropic. The e-commerce giant has invested at least $8 billion in the company and recently opened an $11 billion data center campus in Indiana, which is implied to run Anthropic models.

