Amazon India Best in Tech survey maps home gadget priorities

No-cost EMI deals are making big appliances more accessible.

Shoppers want smart TVs with OLED or mini-LED/Neo QLED screens, and 60% are looking for AI features too.

Energy efficiency and free installation top the list for air conditioners, while refrigerator buyers prefer damage-free delivery with full packaging inspection; washing machine buyers prefer inverter motors and are warming up to AI-powered programs.

These insights will help shape both product selection on Amazon.in and the upcoming second edition of the Best in Tech Awards, scheduled for September 18, 2026.