Amazon India Best in Tech survey maps home gadget priorities
Amazon India's latest Best in Tech Survey, featuring over 40,000 voices, shows what really matters when buying gadgets for the home.
For smart TVs, it's all about sharp picture quality, while air conditioner and refrigerator buyers are mostly eyeing Energy Star ratings.
Shoppers want OLED TVs and AI
No-cost EMI deals are making big appliances more accessible.
Shoppers want smart TVs with OLED or mini-LED/Neo QLED screens, and 60% are looking for AI features too.
Energy efficiency and free installation top the list for air conditioners, while refrigerator buyers prefer damage-free delivery with full packaging inspection; washing machine buyers prefer inverter motors and are warming up to AI-powered programs.
These insights will help shape both product selection on Amazon.in and the upcoming second edition of the Best in Tech Awards, scheduled for September 18, 2026.