Amazon India boosting electric delivery fleet over 20,000 next year
Amazon India is stepping up its green game, planning to boost its electric delivery fleet from 15,000 to over 20,000 by next year.
The goal? Faster, cleaner deliveries across India, and a nod to government pushes like the FAME scheme.
As Abhinav Singh from Amazon puts it, this will help move packages more efficiently along major national routes.
Amazon, Tata plan 3,000 electric trucks
To make this happen, Amazon's teaming up with Tata Motors to roll out 3,000 electric trucks over the next three years; think big routes like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
They're also expanding charging stations (already at 10 yards) and using biodiesel vehicles and trains for shipping.
With support from companies like Ashok Leyland and Mahindra & Mahindra, Amazon's hitting its EV goals early and showing it's serious about sustainable deliveries in India.