Amazon India expands Amazon Now 'delivery-in-minutes' to over 300 cities
Amazon India announced the expansion of its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to over 300 cities, so you can get tens of thousands of products delivered in minutes or hours, and over 1 million items the same day.
The goal? To build India's biggest "delivery-in-minutes" network and make shopping even easier.
Amazon now growth, $35B India plan
Amazon Now is catching on fast: orders have doubled every quarter, and Prime members are shopping three times more often with it.
CEO Andy Jassy recently visited India around the time of Amazon's investment announcement, and Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, announced Sammaan, a welfare program for delivery partners offering scholarships, insurance, access to government benefits, and safety support.
Amazon also confirmed its huge investment plans: $35 billion for India by 2030.