Amazon India expands Amazon Now 'delivery-in-minutes' to over 300 cities

Amazon now growth, $35B India plan

Amazon Now is catching on fast: orders have doubled every quarter, and Prime members are shopping three times more often with it.

CEO Andy Jassy recently visited India around the time of Amazon's investment announcement, and Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, announced Sammaan, a welfare program for delivery partners offering scholarships, insurance, access to government benefits, and safety support.

Amazon also confirmed its huge investment plans: $35 billion for India by 2030.