Amazon India expands now to 100 cities with 1,000+ centers
Amazon India is taking its speedy delivery game up a notch: Amazon Now will soon cover 100 cities, thanks to over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers.
Already live in places like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, the service is rolling out in Kochi, Amritsar, and Mangalore.
The goal? Get your groceries and essentials to your door in minutes.
Amazon partners with 16,000+ farmers
With this expansion, Amazon is teaming up with more than 16,000 farmers so you can get fresh produce straight from the source.
The app offers a curated mix of daily must-haves (think groceries and personal care) delivered super fast.
If you're a Prime member, unlimited free deliveries are included too, making those quick shopping sprees even easier.
Amazon's over ₹2,800cr infrastructure investment
This move is part of Amazon's over ₹2,800 crore investment to boost its infrastructure and look after its team—all while keeping pace in India's booming quick commerce race.