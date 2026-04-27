Amazon India expands now to 100 cities with 1,000+ centers Business Apr 27, 2026

Amazon India is taking its speedy delivery game up a notch: Amazon Now will soon cover 100 cities, thanks to over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers.

Already live in places like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, the service is rolling out in Kochi, Amritsar, and Mangalore.

The goal? Get your groceries and essentials to your door in minutes.