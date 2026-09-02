Amazon India hiring up to 160,000 workers for festive rush
Amazon India is gearing up for the festive rush by hiring up to 160,000 temporary workers, 10,000 more than last year.
Most of these new team members will be deployed for picking, packing, shipping, and delivering orders across 400 cities like Varanasi, Kochi, Jalandhar, Ranchi, and Salem.
Most are already trained and ready to jump in.
Amazon expands fulfillment and ashray networks
To keep things running smoothly with all these extra hands, Amazon is tapping into fulfillment centers in 15 states (with over 43 million cubic feet of storage), sortation centers in 19 states, and nearly 2,000 delivery stations nationwide.
The Ashray network (air-conditioned rest stops for delivery associates) will expand from 150 to 250 by December. Mobile Ashray vans have also rolled out to help last-mile workers during peak season.
As Abhinav Singh, vice president, operations, Amazon India, APAC, Middle East, Africa and Turkiye, puts it, this expansion is all about making festive operations seamless for everyone involved.