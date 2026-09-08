Amazon India hits 20L sellers with over 3L added
Business
Amazon India now has 20 lakh sellers, adding over 3 lakh new ones in just the past year.
This surge comes from moves like waiving referral fees for products under ₹1,000 and more sellers using AI tools to boost their businesses.
Amazon India creates 1.6L seasonal hires
To gear up for the festive rush, Amazon India has created over 1.6 lakh seasonal jobs across 400 cities, including many Tier two and Tier three spots like Varanasi and Kochi.
Aruna Daryanani, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India says investing in better tech and infrastructure is key to helping sellers thrive during this busy time.