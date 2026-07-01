Amazon India invests ₹2,800cr to speed deliveries for Prime Day
Business
Amazon India is going big for Prime Day 2026 with a fresh ₹2,800 crore investment to speed up deliveries.
They're adding 20 new fulfillment centers and upgrading sorting and last-mile delivery across the country, building on last year's ₹2,000 crore push.
Prime Day runs July 4-6
Prime Day runs July 4-6 and doubles as Prime's 10th birthday in India.
Expect up to 40% off on top smartphones like Samsung and Apple, plus over 500 new products launching through Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar.
Prime signups 70% in smaller cities
Prime memberships are booming, especially in smaller cities, now making up 70% of new signups.
Amazon Now is expanding fast too: it'll cover over 300 cities with help from over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers and bigger urban hubs.