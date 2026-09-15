Amazon invests ₹2,800cr to expand India logistics for festive rush
Business
Amazon is ramping up its presence in India, rolling out 20 new fulfillment centers, six sort centers, and 150 last-mile delivery stations.
This major over ₹2,800 crore investment is all about making deliveries faster and smoother, just in time for the festive rush.
With these upgrades, Amazon's storage space will jump by 50%, reaching a massive 64 million cubic feet.
Sort centers in 6 cities
The new sort centers are popping up in places like Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Meerut, Ramanagar, Raipur, and Varanasi.
Plus, seven of the fulfillment centers will be set up outside metro cities to help more people get their orders quickly.
All these moves are aimed at handling the festive shopping spike and getting packages to doorsteps across India even faster.